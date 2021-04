Elon Musk's proposal included a lunar lander based on its Starship design. That's the one being tested in South Texas right now.

HOUSTON — SpaceX has beat out Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics to be part of NASA's Artemis program.

Editor's note: The above video aired in January 2020.

For the next phase, NASA and SpaceX will continue with test missions before humans get on board.