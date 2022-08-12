UpNext | Drunk Uncle brings new sound to Alternative punk

Jose Arjona got the chance to sit down with the band.

A mix of garage and punk rock, Drunk Uncle brings a hint of classic alternative sound with a mix of their own modern style to the alternative scene.

6 News Entertainment Digital Reporter, Jose Arjona, got the chance to sit down with the band.

Drunk Uncle got its start in emo punk three years ago. The band says their influences are from eighties music and metal which sparked an interest in their sound.

"Don't knock Craiglist. We went through like two other drummers before," said Peyton, the lead singer and guitar player.

After working in separate bands and other projects, during the pandemic the four men started making music together after being linked together through Craiglist, which would ultimately create Drunk Uncle.

The band has done open-house shows and released music collaboratively with other bands. "We released a split with our buddies Breathe Wish out of Houston and then released our Freshman LP with Count Your Lucky Stars called Look Up."

Their first LP, Look Up, was released in March 2020.

To listen to more Dead Uncle, click here.

