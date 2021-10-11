Hunt, Schwertner Drive in Killeen to close for two days for work in the area

A natural gas main is being installed in the area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work, the city said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced it will close two roads over the next two days to install a natural gas main in the area.

Hunt Drive from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive will be closed to traffic on Oct. 12 and 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Then, Schwertner Drive from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive will also be closed on Oct. 12 and 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., also weather permitting.

All lanes will reopen after work hours in both areas.

The city said the closures are due to crews installing a natural gas main in the area with personnel and equipment entering the road to complete the work. All traffic will be detoured around the work site during work hours.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.