Elections

Texans head to the polls on November 2nd to decide the results of the races listed below and more. At stake are several major school bonds and several leadership positions in Central Texas.

* Indicates an incumbent

State Proposition 1

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 2

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 3

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 4

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 5

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 6

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 7

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

State Proposition 8

Precincts: 0 / 8,849 (0% reporting)
For 
0%
0%
0
Against 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 11/2/2021 1:39:00 PM

