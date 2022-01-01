Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
Sports
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
One year ago: Central Texas blanketed with snow in 2021
One year ago: Central Texas blanketed in snow
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
One year ago: Central Texas blanketed with snow in 2021
Warm, Windy Weather | Central Texas Forecast
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
65°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
VERIFY
Heart of Central Texas
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Keep Central Texas Working
Refuse to Lose
Taking Care of Teachers
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
One year ago: Central Texas blanketed with snow in 2021
1/77
Daniel Mungia
Inches of snow pile on vehicles in Temple, Texas. Credit: Daniel Mungia
2/77
Denise
Credit: Denise
3/77
Edie Jones
Snowfall in Lampasas, Texas. Credit: Edie Jones
4/77
Dana Eastburn
Credit: Dana Eastburn
5/77
Jeanetta Peterson
Credit: Jeanetta Peterson
6/77
Pete
A bird spotted in the snow in Harker Heights, Texas. Credit: Pete
7/77
KCEN
Nearly 3 inches of snow was recorded in Temple, Texas around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
8/77
Roy Johnson
Snow in a Central Texas neighborhood. Credit: Roy Johnson
9/77
Amy
A frozen rose on Valentine's Day. Credit: Amy
10/77
Robyn Kirby
A wintry sunrise in Temple, Texas.
11/77
viewer submission
The sunrise in snowy Belton, Texas on Monday at 7:30 a.m.
12/77
Sandi Halstead-Bohac
Credit: Sandi Halstead-Bohac
13/77
viewer submission
Snow is seen in Lott, Texas ❄️
14/77
viewer submission
Snow is seen in Lott, Texas ❄️
15/77
viewer submission
A snowy Texas neighborhood.
16/77
Pastor Charles Reid
The blanket of snow in Harker Heights, Texas. Credit: Pastor Charles Reid
17/77
viewer submission
Icy driveway sledding in Temple, Texas.
18/77
John Rios
The snowstorm in Central Texas. Credit: John Rios
19/77
Dana Nelson
Snowfall in Mount Calm, Texas. "Saw a trend going on and I thought I wanted to join in." Credit: Dana Nelson
20/77
viewer submission
Making a snow angel in Texas.
21/77
viewer submission
A snowy road in Temple, Texas.
22/77
Brenda Wilson
Snow starts to come down as the sun sets Sunday evening in Moody, Texas. Credit: Brenda Wilson
23/77
Brenda Wilson
Snow falls as the sun sets Sunday in Moody, Texas. Credit: Brenda Wilson
24/77
viewer submission
Snow falling in Temple, Texas.
25/77
Brenda Weston
Icicles going different directions in Moody, Texas. Credit: Brenda Weston
26/77
Deatrice Bell
A frozen pond in Killeen, Texas. Credit: Deatrice Bell
27/77
Jill Johnson
How a Texan shovels snow. Credit: Jill Johnson
28/77
Lisle Meeker
The snow blanketing in Temple, Texas. Credit: Lisle Meeker
29/77
Lisle Meeker
The snow blanketing in Temple, Texas. Credit: Lisle Meeker
30/77
Tammy Molina-Moore
Staying warm with a friend in Copperas Cove, Texas. Credit: Tammy Molina-Moore
31/77
Kim Seeley
This ruler measured a little bit of snow, half a foot, in Killeen, Texas on Monday. Credit: Kim Seeley
32/77
Sarah Buller
The snowy Monday in Belton, Texas. Credit: Sarah Buller
33/77
Robert
A snowy patio in Killeen, Texas. Credit: Robert
34/77
Kathy Rutherford
The snow at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Texas. Credit: Kathy Rutherford
35/77
Julie
Snow on the ground at Conder Park in Killeen, Texas. Credit: Julie
36/77
Kathy Rutherford
A fireman statue in the Belton, Texas, snow. Credit: Kathy Rutherford
37/77
Jill Johnson
The wintry sunset in Temple, Texas. Credit: Jill Johnson
38/77
Justin Cox
An aerial view of Killeen, Texas, Monday morning after the arctic blast.
39/77
Tina Warren
Snow in Killeen. Credit: Tina Warren
40/77
Tina Warren
Snow in Killeen. Credit: Tina Warren
41/77
Tina Warren
Snow in Killeen. Credit: Tina Warren
42/77
James Bittle
Credit: James Bittle
43/77
Alan Kougl
Credit: Alan Kougl
44/77
Sherry Morgan
Credit: Sherry Morgan
45/77
Storhm Remillard
Credit: Storhm Remillard
46/77
Lindsey Souza-Kelley
Credit: Lindsey Souza-Kelley
47/77
Bunny Goulartr
Credit: Bunny Goulartr
48/77
Steven Ramirez
Credit: Steven Ramirez
49/77
Steven Ramirez
Credit: Steven Ramirez
50/77
Pam Bonneau
Credit: Pam Bonneau
51/77
Pam Bonneau
Credit: Pam Bonneau
52/77
Wayne Stockburger
Credit: Wayne Stockburger
53/77
Bill Ledger
Boots (the dog) loves the snow! Credit: Bill Ledger
54/77
Suzanne Vose
Credit: Suzanne Vose
55/77
Valerie King
Out and enjoying the snow Credit: Valerie King
56/77
Ashley & Dj Dwyer
Credit: Ashley & Dj Dwyer
57/77
Marissa Muchow
Credit: Marissa Muchow
58/77
Marissa Muchow
Credit: Marissa Muchow
59/77
Taylor Powell
Credit: Taylor Powell
60/77
Valerie King
Credit: Valerie King
61/77
62/77
63/77
64/77
C.J. Davis
The sun is finally shining in Waco, Texas Thursday. Credit: C.J. Davis
65/77
Malinda
Snow, ice in Killeen Thursday. Credit: Malinda
66/77
Kim Seeley
Roads are icy in Killeen Thursday night. Credit: Kim Seeley
67/77
Wes Jordan
Evening sky beginning to clear in Eddy Thursday Credit: Wes Jordan
68/77
A friend
A pipe burst in Temple, Texas Thursday night. Credit: A friend
69/77
Kris Radcliffe
Enjoying snow with dog Credit: Kris Radcliffe
70/77
Beau N
4th St. and Franklin in Waco Credit: Beau N
71/77
Judy Wisener
A snow angel in Milan Court, Temple, Texas. Credit: Judy Wisener
72/77
Doug Hennig--- Walling Bend Park Area, Bosque County, Lake Whitney
73/77
74/77
Agnes
No heat, cooking at the fireplace for Agnes. Credit: Agnes
75/77
C.J. Davis
Credit: C.J. Davis
76/77
Kim Seeley
Credit: Kim Seeley
77/77
Patty Galipeau
Credit: Patty Galipeau
1
/
77
×
Daniel Mungia
Inches of snow pile on vehicles in Temple, Texas. Credit: Daniel Mungia
More
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow