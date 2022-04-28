x
Mayborn Museum to unveil new DC Super Heroes exhibit

DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers exhibit will be open to the public on May 21.
Credit: Mayborn Museum Facebook

WACO, Texas — DC Super Heros have finally touchdown in Waco! The Mayborn Museum, located on 1300 S. University Parks, is unveiling its DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers exhibit. 

It will be open to the public starting May 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be based on the DC Universe's most iconic superheroes. 

Guests are able to dress up as their favorite superheroes, according to the museum. The exhibit features a quiz where everyone in the family can learn which DC Super Hero they most resemble. Guests will also be able to "battle"  Super-Villains in the fictional, crime-infested city or even visit the Hall of Justice, as stated by the museum. 

The exhibit will run from May 21 to September 11 and entry is included with general museum admission, as stated by the Mayborn Museum.

