Mayborn Museum to unveil new DC Super Heroes exhibit

DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers exhibit will be open to the public on May 21.

WACO, Texas — DC Super Heros have finally touchdown in Waco! The Mayborn Museum, located on 1300 S. University Parks, is unveiling its DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers exhibit.

It will be open to the public starting May 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be based on the DC Universe's most iconic superheroes.

Guests are able to dress up as their favorite superheroes, according to the museum. The exhibit features a quiz where everyone in the family can learn which DC Super Hero they most resemble. Guests will also be able to "battle" Super-Villains in the fictional, crime-infested city or even visit the Hall of Justice, as stated by the museum.