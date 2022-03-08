Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival returns in September

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Calling all foodies, wine and beer connoisseurs! The 14th annual Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival is returning in September.
On Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public will get the chance to try different Texas wines and craft brews, enjoy a bunch of local food, shop from local vendors, enjoy live music and more.
"The festival is a perfect event whether you are a craft beer drinker, wine lover, or a foodie," the city said in a news release.
VIP tickets are now available. They cost $100 and include:
- Exclusive pours and tasting from local chefs
- A souvenir glass
- Meet & greet with the band
- VIP cash bar
- Private tent with swag, live music and activities
Parking passes are also required, starting at $20 per carload.
