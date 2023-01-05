Temple PD is hosting a Kiddo Card Event to give out free IDs

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is hosting a Kiddo Card Event at Black Rifle Coffee Company on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Police will be creating and handing out IDs for kids aged 2 to 15 with important information on who they are.
Information on these IDs includes:
- Photo of child
- Name
- Address
- Date of birth
- Eye color
- Hair color
- Height and weight
- Thumbprint
- Emergency contact
This information can be really useful in the event of a child being lost, so if you want to take advantage of this free opportunity, visit the event.
For more information on this event, visit here.
