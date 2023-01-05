Temple PD is hosting a Kiddo Card Event to give out free IDs

Children ages 2 to 15 will be able to receive an ID with important descriptive information on it.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is hosting a Kiddo Card Event at Black Rifle Coffee Company on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police will be creating and handing out IDs for kids aged 2 to 15 with important information on who they are.

Information on these IDs includes:

Photo of child

Name

Address

Date of birth

Eye color

Hair color

Height and weight

Thumbprint

Emergency contact

This information can be really useful in the event of a child being lost, so if you want to take advantage of this free opportunity, visit the event.

For more information on this event, visit here.