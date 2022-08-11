Open your eyes to creativity at the Jack Bowers 'Perspectivism' exhibit at Art Center Waco

Viewers will have the chance to be astonished by their own interpretation of the art they see at the exhibit, according to the museum.

WACO, Texas — Starting Sept. 1 art goers will have the chance to test their own perceptions of art at Art Center Waco. Award-winning artist Jack Bowers' new exhibit called Perspectivism will allow Waconians the chance to see new art and review his older works.

The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 5, 2022. Art Center Waco is located at 701 S. 8th St. The gallery will be open for viewing, free to the public, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

According to the philosophy of perspectivism, whenever we come across something visually, we often bring our own pre-existing, automatic and persistent way of viewing the world, as stated by the museum.

Viewers will be able to test that theory and have the chance to interpret the art they see at the exhibit, according to the museum.On the opening day of the exhibit, there will also be an artist reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit artcenterwaco.org for more information.