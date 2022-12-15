Meet SUEDE, the Waco band that offers a little bit of everything

Tune into Texas Today Friday to meet the multi-talented band.

WACO, Texas — Jesse Niemans, Demetrius Allen, Jonny Seison, Steve Williams, and Ashton Yarbro are members of Waco's Suede.

This group of multi-talented musicians says their music is a little mix of everything. Lead singer and saxophone player Jesse Niemans describes their key sound, which is a range of RnB and Alternative.

"We play all music. I'd say, well, there's really not a genre we don't touch in our portfolio, I'd say. But our main three are going to be funk, R&B and jazz. We also love rock," he said.

The concept of the band all started with two guys in middle school. Bass player Yarbro explained how the band started with him bringing the idea up to his friend Demetrius.

"So me and Demetrius have always been together since middle school, playing and everything playing at church. And then I met Jesse in high school and we linked up and that's whenever the first... I guess idea of Suede. Yeah, that was the first idea of swayed. Then we picked up Steve. I met him at MCC."

With Niemans as the saxophone player and the lead vocalist, Seison on the guitar, Allen as the drummer, Yarbro as the bass player and Stephen Williams, as the keyboard player; the band was set.

The band since its "birth" has already started to make a name for itself in the two years they have been jamming in the Waco Central Texas area.

"We'll play anywhere up and down I-35, but we've also played in Hawaii. And yeah, that's like the biggest out-of-state gig we've gotten. The Hawaii gig and that was really really fun," said Niemans.

The band's determination to make a name for themselves hasn't gone unnoticed. Recently, the band was nominated for the Waco Awards.

"It feels really good to just know that we have people that enjoy listening to us play and coming to see us. We have a lot of regulars coming to our shows... we all feel like family because you know, you start recognizing faces and but it feels really good to just have our music recognized and to even be like nominated for the award."

To listen to Suede and to follow the band follow them on social media here.

