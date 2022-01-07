Wreath Retrieval Ceremony has been moved to Jan. 15

KILLEEN, Texas — The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery have postponed their Wreath Retrieval Ceremony to Jan. 15.
The announcement was made through the Wreaths for Vets Facebook page. The non-profit says the date change is due to rain predictions in the forecast.
The ceremony is the final stage of its annual Wreath Project.
In November, volunteers helped prepare and place more than 12,000 wreaths at the cemetery. This year's event will be the final stage, as volunteers will help retrieve the wreaths.
A new flyer has been put up on their Facebook with the new information for the event.
The event will still take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH 195.
According to the cemetery, shuttle buses and parking will also be available from Texas A&M – Central Texas from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
If you can't volunteer, you can also donate and find information about the charity, Friends for Central Texas State Veterans here.
For more information about supporting the Wreath Project, visit wreathsforvets.org.
