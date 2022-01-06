'Help us give some love to Conder Park' | Killeen is asking for volunteers for Love Your Park Day

KILLEEN, Texas — Love Your Park Day is Jan. 15 for Killeen residents. The City of Killeen is asking for volunteers who want to come help with park restoration at Conder Park.
From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers can meet at 810 Conder St. Job duties will include restroom debris removal, trash removal, pressure washing and much more.
Killeen's Recreation Services will also provide free t-shirts and lunch.
The deadline to register to volunteer is Jan. 10. If you are interested, recreation services say you can RSVP by emailing yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.