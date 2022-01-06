'Help us give some love to Conder Park' | Killeen is asking for volunteers for Love Your Park Day

Killeen's Conder Park is in need of some lovin' for Love Your Park Day. The city is looking for volunteers for park restoration.

KILLEEN, Texas — Love Your Park Day is Jan. 15 for Killeen residents. The City of Killeen is asking for volunteers who want to come help with park restoration at Conder Park.

From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers can meet at 810 Conder St. Job duties will include restroom debris removal, trash removal, pressure washing and much more.

Killeen's Recreation Services will also provide free t-shirts and lunch.