Waco Castle to remain with Magnolia

WACO, Texas — The famous Waco Castle will be staying with Magnolia for at least a little while longer, according to the company's PR team.

After being put up for auction in June 2023, Magnolia has since announced that they and a prospective buyer have "mutually agreed" not to close on the castle, and the property will stay with the Magnolia family.

"Magnolia is pleased to share that the Historic Waco Castle is staying in the Magnolia family. A prospective buyer and Magnolia mutually agreed not to close, and the unique property will not be sold at this time. This decision is made with much enthusiasm and anticipation as the beloved Castle’s story continues with Magnolia," read a statement from the Magnolia PR team.

Originally starting construction in 1890, the Waco Castle has become an iconic landmark in Waco.

The historic home was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019, who renovated the building for three years, as featured on the show "Fixer Upper: The Caste".

Future plans for the Castle have not been released at this time.