Three killed, one still missing after Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

The Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief said at least three people were killed after a fire destroyed 14 units of an apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Chief Cody Newman said three people were killed and one was still missing Monday after a fire at an apartment complex.

It started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Northgate apartment complex on Faye Dr.

Newman said the entire building, consisting of 14 units, collapsed. It was still smoldering as of around 10:30 a.m. Monday. An earlier version of this story said it was 16 units.

Officials confirmed the fire left about 31 people without a home. According to reports, the American Red Cross will help the residents find new places to stay.

Witnesses tell 6 News that several people on the second floor escaped the flames by jumping out of windows to safety.

The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department confirmed that agencies from Bellmead, Waco and nearby areas helped to get the fire contained.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of the time this article was written. The investigation into the cause has been taken over by the State Fire Marshall.

6News will update with the latest.

Read more: