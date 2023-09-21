New veteran peer group in Waco aims to help lower veteran suicides

The Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop is offering a new 'veteran peer group' to help veterans connect. The organization is also offering a new, weekly breakfast.

WACO, Texas — A new peer group hosted by The Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop is encouraging veterans to get out of isolation and speak with fellow veterans.

Megan Noranbrock is a veteran and employee at the One Stop, she says no topics are off limits during the session and says it’s an hour for veterans to talk among each other. “This peer group is not intended to be a therapy.”

The peer group runs every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It serves as a safe space for the veterans.

“It was made for veterans by veterans,” said veteran services officer, Steve Hernandez.

Hernandez says he’s served in the Air Force for six years. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s probably the best years of my life knowing that I was in the Air Force and not any of the other branches, Hernandez said jokingly.

“Check in and have whatever camaraderie we want to with all the branches,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez explained the importance of it being a peer group. “I think unless you’ve experienced put on the uniform are usually it is very difficult to understand the loneliness and the austerity.”

Hernandez also explained how post military, veterans are able process things that happened while serving. He said, often times veterans are just worried about completing the mission at hand and don’t have time to process their emotions. “Trauma induced situations that the the military puts on you can be live long and it can be very life altering.”

The Heart of Central Texas One Stop is also offering a new, weekly breakfast Thursdays at 8 a.m. at the One Stop located at 2010 LaSalle Suite A in Waco. All veterans are invited to enjoy the free breakfast.

The One Stop is also looking for volunteers and sponsors to help out with the breakfast. If you would like to be a sponsor call (254)-297-7171.