New alcohol-free bottle shop aims to change the perception of zero-proof drinks

Beyond the Bar is the first alcohol-free bottle shop in North Texas.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The sign at the front door welcomes you with a greeting left to your imagination: “Feeling Good A.F.”

“It could mean 'alcohol-free,'” said Julie Robinson. “It could be something else too. Whoops!”

Fortunately, there’s no mistaking what you’ll find once you walk through the door of Beyond the Bar in Richardson, the first alcohol-free bottle shop in North Texas.

Beyond the Bar offers all sorts of zero-proof drinks: beer, vodka, rum, wine and much more.

“What does this alcohol-free spirit taste like?” asked Robinson, co-founder of Beyond the Bar. “Exactly like the alcohol version.”

Robinson says alcohol-free drinks are growing in popularity, but she and her husband, Reed, had trouble finding them in North Texas.

“We went to see a show and all my husband could get was a Diet Pepsi,” Robinson said.

Robinson said there just weren’t many options for people who didn’t drink alcohol.

Not anymore.

Whatever the drink, chances are they’ve got a non-alcoholic version to match. Anyone who’s skeptical can visit Beyond the Bar’s tasting room to try them.

“And believe me, it’s amazing,” Robinson said.

Robinson says people have many reasons for not drinking alcohol, but they’ve rarely had many options.

Until now.

That’s good news because a night on the town shouldn’t make you the odd one out.

“Just because you don’t drink doesn’t mean you’re not fun anymore,” Robinson said.

In fact, you’ll have such a great time, you’ll be feeling good A.F., meaning alcohol-free, of course.