Longtime Dallas chapel restored as coffee shop

Ascension Coffee opened in the former church about a month ago.

DALLAS — Ascension Coffee has locations all over Dallas, but no location quite like its newest at White Rock Lake.

“Honestly, it’s way more unique than any other place,” said manager Colin Dusek. “No other place has been built out of a church.”

The church was built about 80 years ago, but for the past decade or so, it’s been vacant.

Much of the building was torn down, and the original chapel was going to be torn down too until the community rallied to save it.

Ascension heard about the neighborhood’s desire to turn it into retail space that preserved the architectural integrity of the church and hopped on board.

The coffee shop opened last month. People who once attended the church often stop by for a drink and to reminisce.

“We actually do have a couple regulars that come in who got married here,” Dusek said.

Ascension honored the original architecture by keeping things like the steeple and the blueprints, the latter which are hanging on the wall as artwork. Like every Ascension location, customers can get good food, great coffee and now something divine.

“We just want people to come together, feel very relaxed, feel very at home, just feel here,” Dusek said.

