The internet reacts | The release of olympian, basketball player Brittney Griner sparks questions as US Marine is left behind

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner finally returns from Russia, but the feelings are mixed as former US Marine Paul Whelan is still there after four years.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Social media went into a frenzy after President Joe Biden announced via Twitter, that Brittney Griner would finally be coming home after an estimated 294 days in Russia.

This did come with backlash as many had questions about the "1-for-1" described trade that was made for an infamous Russian arms dealer nicknamed the "merchant of death" for basketball player Brittney Griner. With former US Marine Paul Whelan rejected back for a second time as a prisoner in Russia for four years.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

The internet had some questions and opinions to share about the trade and release:

I’m glad Brittney Griner home. But ion think y’all understand who the US just released 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️ — Davo🪬Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) December 8, 2022

Even Dallas Cowboys football player Micah Parsons was in hot water for his Tweet about the return of Griner:

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

With him later recanting his statements and clarifying that he was just surprised that the trade didn't include Whelan:

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Many Twitter users shared the same sentiments as the ones above, with those questioning the White House's choice to trade.

For those who don't know Whelan's story, he was arrested in 2018 at a hotel in Moscow after being accused of being a spy. He was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to FreePaulWhelan. FreePaulWhelan is a website created by his family to bring awareness to his story.

Whelan's family has been working for his return since then and shared their opinions about Griner's freedom Thursday. His twin brother David released a statement Thursday via ABC’s Jay O’Brien.

More from Paul Whelan’s twin brother David pic.twitter.com/SIsGelOjPV — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) December 8, 2022

Even with these questions, many users celebrated the return of Griner as others offered their own two cents to the questions asked about Whelan.

Former President Barack Obama gave his kudos via Twitter to President Joe Biden and the administration for their "diplomatic work involved" in getting Griner released.

Another user defended Griner and the most recent comments she has gotten about her release. By offering an opposing statement to those who may have recently stated or believed that Griner didn't like America.

Griner, in 2016, was photographed taking a knee with her Indiana Fever teammates at a basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The picture had initially gone viral on social media during the time.

Since her release, some have brought up the photos to justify their reasoning for not liking the White House's decision.

Other users brought up the mutual fact that two things can be right at once:

Paul Whelan's family had the best response to Brittney Griner's release. Two things can be true at the same time. Both Brittney Griner and Paul Whealen should be home. The real enemy is Putin not Biden, and the response from some on the right has been disgusting. — Hope for Humanity 💙 🌈 ☮️ 🇺🇸 🌊 Resist Will FB (@johnfranceschi9) December 9, 2022

For now, all we know is that it has been reported by the Associated Press, that Putin has not ruled out the chances of swapping for other prisoners of war. As we wait to hear the next chapter in Whelan's journey, America continues to celebrate the two-time Olympian we got back.

As always, The Internet Reacts shares the stories and reactions of the internet. What are your opinions if any, on the describe "1-for-1" trade? Or even the release of Paul Whelan?