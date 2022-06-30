H-E-B Fourth of July All-American Family Fun Fest & Firework Show

The park will open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.

H-E-B 24th Annual H-E-B Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show has released more information about the event.

The fireworks show will be held at Temple's Crossroads Park, located at 1020 Research Parkway.

The park will open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m., live music by Brodie Lane will begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., according to the event's Facebook page.

An event map posted by the city online includes the fireworks location, activity locations, public parking, event entrance details and road closures.

The following event schedule details are listed below :

4:00 p.m. - Park opens for activities and crafts. Food vendors will also be on-site.

7:00 p.m. - Live music performance by Brodie Lane Band.

9:30 p.m. - H-E-B fireworks display begins and will be easily seen throughout Crossroads Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Parking

Event parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, as stated in a release. Auxiliary parking will also be available at the BioScience Center, Scott & White Health Plan and the Pepper Creek parking lot.

Disabled parking will be offered in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 5. Vehicles must display a disabled parking placard, as stated by the city.

Road Closures

Unless noted otherwise, roads will remain closed for the duration of the event and will reopen to the public as soon as the fireworks show has ended, according to the city.

Access will be maintained to residential areas and businesses. Road closure details are listed below.

Monday, July 4 beginning at 12 p.m.

Road closure on Lightner Lane (next to Prairie View Road)

Partial road closure on Hilliard Road (next to Vista Community Church and the Crossroads Park baseball fields)