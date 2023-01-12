H-E-B announces recall on Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies

The brownies were recalled due to an "undeclared- Soy and Egg".

TEXAS, USA — You may want to check those H-E-B Brownies you just bought.

H-E-B announced Wednesday, that their manufacturer Ameripack Foods LLC recalled on their H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies, according to the grocery store chain. The brownies were recalled due to an "undeclared- Soy and Egg".

This could potentially be dangerous for those who have a high sensitivity or allergy to the ingredients, according to H-E-B. The mistake was found after trays of brownies were mislabeled on the back as Sopapilla Cheesecake. Which does not list the specific ingredients on the product label.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported, according to H-E-B.