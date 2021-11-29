A Taste of Texas: Mosaic Grill

The restaurant offers bold rich flavors with a Mediterranean twist.

TEMPLE, Texas — In this week's taste of Texas -- 6 News heads over to Mosaic Grill.

The newly opened Belton restaurant offers bold rich flavors with a Mediterranean twist.

According to their website, Chef Hani has over 20 years of experience that ranges from international fine dining to personal chef serving celebrities and royalty, and working United States.

Their website goes on to say their goal is to provide a concept that has not yet been done; and to bring forth an infusion of variety and bold flavors, American classics with our own Mosaic twist, and cold draft craft beers.

Their specialties include bold rich kabobs, scrumptious burgers, fresh delectable salads, healthy sandwiches and wraps, and the best Shawarma wrap this side of the Mediterranean.

Inside of the restaurant, customers will find an extensive selection of beers on their "Self-Pour Beerwall".

The restaurants also offer vegetarian options.