A Taste of Texas: Ras Kitchen in Temple

Senior Producer Crystal Pratt got a chance to come from around her desk to check out the new Jamaican restaurant that will open up your taste buds.

TEMPLE, Texas — Mondays on 6 News will now serve up a new segment called the Taste of Texas.

In our very first edition, we checked out a brand new spot in Downtown Temple called Ras Kitchen, a new Jamaican restaurant that will open up your taste buds.

Owners Emilie Wright and Chef Ras pride themselves on offering genuine cuisine.

The restaurant, located on 17 S. Main Street, definitely gives you a lot of flavor, and a taste of culture you can’t find anywhere else in Temple, said Wright.

Ras told Austin Food Mag that his favors are inspired from his hometown of Kingston, Jamaican, which is where he learned how to cook.

Ras later moved to Washington, D.C., and expanded his knowledge of cooking techniques and learned the art of authentic Caribbean food, according to his interview with Austin Food Mag.

After living in D.C., Ras would eventually make his way down to Central Texas, according to the restaurant's website. He opened up his first restaurant in Killeen.

Per the website, Chef Ras and Ras Kitchen have participated in over 30 events in Killeen.

Ras Kitchen in Downtown Temple is offering all the flavors: Oxtails, Curry, Beef Patties, Escovitch, Lobster and more.