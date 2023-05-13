KFC offering free nuggets for mothers on Mother's Day

Moms can get a free 12-piece order of nuggets and a downloadable card if they order online during the holiday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a last-minute gift for mom? Well, one fast-food restaurant may have just the thing.

KFC is offering special promotion for the holiday where customers can get a free 12-piece order of chicken nuggets as well as a downloadable card for their mothers when they purchase a Nuggets of Appreciation meal online.

The promotion is only available through May 14, so make sure to secure an order for your mother before the holiday wraps up.

The company does specify that the offer is only available online at kfc.com or on the KFC app and will not be available in-store or on third-party websites.

A downloadable Mother's Day card can also be sent to an email address for mom after the purchase.

If you're looking for a special gift for mom or just want to save the trouble of making your own Mother's Day dinner, this could be the promotion for you.