Killeen Food Care Center feeds 650 military families

The food center distributed over 50,000 pounds of groceries during this drive-thru event.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted December 2020.

The Killeen Food Care Center distributed over 50,000 pounds of groceries to 650 military families on Saturday.

The food distribution event happened at the center, 210 N 16th St.. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., cars drove through to receive their food.

Each family received 75 pounds of food, said Raymond L. Cockrell, the executive director of the food center.

"We'll march together to provide 1 million meals to our military families by the end of the year," he wrote on Facebook.

The food distribution event was in partnership with MFAN, Tyson and the Bob Woodward Foundation.