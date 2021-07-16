Top 5 BBQ restaurants in Waco, according to Reddit

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2019.
This week, Reddit user RecordReviewer created a survey on the Waco subreddit, asking local users what were their top BBQ spots n the area.
The survey, which allowed users to type their top three answers, had 14 different options for them to choose from.
Below are the results of the top 5 choices:
- Guess Family BBQ, 2803 Franklin Ave., Waco
- Helberg Barbecue, 8532 Hwy 6, Woodway
- Tony DeMaria's Bar-B-Que, 1000 Elm Ave., Waco
- Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, 112 Mary Ave. No. 2, Waco
- Jasper's Bar-B-Q, 105 Clifton St., Waco
RecordReviewer did name some honorable mentions: Vitek's, Coach's xXx Smoke, and Uncle Dan's
