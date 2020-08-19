x
Central Texas Local News

Dr. Phil adopts two puppies from Safe in Austin rescue ranch

Safe in Austin is an adoption-based organization that takes in special needs animals and invites special needs children to come care for them.

LEANDER, Texas — Two puppies at the Safe In Austin rescue ranch in Leander just found a new home – and some famous new parents!

According to Safe in Austin, Dr. Phil himself was in town shooting a promotional video at the ranch when he started chatting about the death of his dog, Maggie, which was hard on him and his wife, Robin McGraw.

"Pretty sure I gave the crew and producer lady a heart attack, but I ran over and grabbed a couple of puppies really fast," wrote Safe in Austin on Facebook, which was keeping socially distant due to COVID-19. "I came back and gave them to Dr Phil and said, 'If I can’t give you a hug, puppy breath is the next best thing!'"

Apparently, Dr. Phil texted photos of the puppies to his wife, and soon after they were adopted.

The brother puppies are approximately eight weeks old. The couple decided to name them Blue and Einstein.

Safe in Austin's mission is special needs animals helping to heal special needs children.

"Don't go buy dogs, don't buy pets," said Dr. Phil. "You've got to go rescue the pups."

