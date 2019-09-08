MARLIN, Texas — After a lifetime of father-son bonding over Texas Rangers baseball games, it came to their final first pitch together.

Tyler Jackson grew up going to or watching just about every Rangers game with his dad, Tommy Jackson. That tradition didn’t change after Tommy Jackson contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while in Galveston and was hospitalized.

After several days in the hospital, Tommy Jackson was placed on life support. Tyler Jackson arranged for him and his dad to watch one last game together.

Days before Tommy Jackson died, Tyler Jackson and his father watched as Rangers honored Tommy Jackon’s life and commitment to the team as a fan.

“It is today they are going to be sharing their final game-watching experience together,” the announcer said during the game against the Mariners. ”From the entire Rangers organization to Tommy and Tyler, and the whole family, you’re all in our thoughts and prayers. God bless you all.”

That game was expected to be Tommy Jackson’s last, but he fought six more days before he died surrounded by his biggest fans—his family.

Growing up Tommy Jackson was an athlete who played football, basketball, baseball, golf, and track. He still has the record for most medals in the hurdles at Marlin High School, his family said

Of his accomplishments, his son Tyler was his biggest and his most proud, his family said.

