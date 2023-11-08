Copperas Cove teen files for City Council seat

18-year-old Tayler Stokes is officially running for the seat currently being held by Vonya Hart.

Example video title will go here for this video

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove High School senior has officially filed to run for Copperas Cove City Council seat six.

18-year-old Tayler Stokes is vying for the seat currently held by Councilwoman Vonya Hart.

"The main thing I wanted to do was be deeply committed to representing the interests of the citizens," Stokes said.

Stokes said he wants to lead the people he's grown up around and bring infrastructure improvements to roads and sidewalks across the city.

"They ask me about my high school aspirations, my hobbies, but mostly they were interested in the issues that I wanted to focus on in my campaign," Stokes, who has already spent several days on the campaign trail, said.

Stokes said he wants to implement earlier curfew times on school nights and expand youth outreach programs in the city, such as Workforce Solutions.

"I want to help teenagers get jobs and learn about how to appropriately dress and speak to people and have kids actively pursue that program so they can learn more about their career fields," Stokes said.

Stokes acknowledged that his age will be an issue in the race, but said his vision of lowering property taxes and expanding educational opportunities could help win him the seat.

Some Copperas Cove residents, like Robert Darley, say such changes are needed in the city, adding that City Hall needs "a major shake-up."

"They treat Copperas Cove like it's an HOA," Darley said. "If he's got his head together, has an understanding of what he wants to do and knows how to do it then I don't see why his age should matter."

Stokes said he hopes his candidacy will open doors for other young adults looking to get into local politics in Copperas Cove and beyond.

“We can go about our daily routines without grasping the implications of decisions being made," Stokes said. "Numerous aspects of our lives are influenced by the actions of our leaders and it is essential for young people to recognize that we are the forthcoming generation.”

6 News reached out to Councilwoman Hart on Aug. 11 for comment on this story, but at the time of writing have not heard back.

Hart's seat, along with City Councilman Jack Smith's, will be on the ballot for Copperas Cove in November.