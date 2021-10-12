The City of Temple reminds its residents fireworks are illegal

The city is asking its residents to ring in the new year safely and thoughtfully without a "bang".

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple wants residents to remember that as the holidays approach, fireworks are illegal in the city and neighboring areas.

According to the county, fireworks can aggravate PTSD, especially in veterans and first responders. The city says fireworks can also cause panic in pets, farm animals and wildlife.

Fire Chief Mitch Randles, says the city has one of seven veterans.

“Temple is a community that truly cares about its neighbors. And one in seven residents are veterans. Let’s support those who served our country, help our community stay safe from unintentional burns and property damage, and follow the law by welcoming in 2022 without fireworks," Randles said.

In addition to their impact on people and property, the city says, fireworks can have devastating effects on animals, with lost pet reports skyrocketing during the holidays.

The Temple Animal Shelter suggests that residents keep their dogs and cats indoors on New Year’s Eve and avoid the risk of animals panicking and escaping.

Police Chief Shawn Reynolds stated, that even though fireworks sales are legal in Bell County, it remains against the law to sell, possess, or set off fireworks within the city limits.