Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year

The award is given annually to officers who go beyond the call of duty and displays a pattern of community service.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award.

The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department.

The award, which is given out at the Legion's national convention, especially takes into account heroic acts from officers.

The Officer of the Year award is given out annually to a law enforcement officer who has "exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement".

Department Law and Order Committees are encouraged to honor a Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at their conventions, and departments nominate their winners by submitting an application to the American Legion.