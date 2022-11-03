The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its senior program

The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.

BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations.

The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.

The following items are needed for donation:

Bandages

Large Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Hand Sanitizer

Calendars

Compression Gloves

Jumbo Puzzle Books

Lip Balm

Disposable Face Masks

Jumbo Playing Cards

Small Notepads

Small Flashlights

Pocket Planners

Drink Insulators

Magnifying Glasses

Jar Openers

Compression Socks

Boxed Tissues

Disposable Heat Pads

Books and Magazines

Visit the Belton Police Department, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and Belton CVS for donation boxes. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 5.