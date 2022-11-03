The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its senior program

BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations.
The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
The following items are needed for donation:
- Bandages
- Large Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
- Hand Sanitizer
- Calendars
- Compression Gloves
- Jumbo Puzzle Books
- Lip Balm
- Disposable Face Masks
- Jumbo Playing Cards
- Small Notepads
- Small Flashlights
- Pocket Planners
- Drink Insulators
- Magnifying Glasses
- Jar Openers
- Compression Socks
- Boxed Tissues
- Disposable Heat Pads
- Books and Magazines
Visit the Belton Police Department, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and Belton CVS for donation boxes. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 5.
