Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo announces retirement

KILLEEN, Texas — Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, President of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, has announced he will retire on August 31.

Serving as the university's inaugural president, Nigliazzo was appointed by The Texas A&M University Board of Regents in April 2010.

The university said Nigliazzo "grew the state's first and only upper-level university into a recognized leader as the tenth of the eleven regional universities in The Texas A&M University System".

Texas A&M Central Texas Chancellor John Sharp said educational opportunities have expanded under Nigliazzo for local and national students, which Sharp credits to the "careful growth and nurturing" of undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

“The results of Dr. Nigliazzo’s leadership and dedication can be found in the hospitals, classrooms, businesses and military ranks around the county who boast his graduates,” Sharp said. “We thank him for more than a decade of service to The Texas A&M University System, A&M-Central Texas students, faculty and staff and more than 10,000 alumni.”

Nigliazzo is a native Texan who was raised in the Brazos Valley. He started his career in education as an English teacher. Nigliazzo also chaired the Department of English & Philosophy at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and served as vice president and dean of instruction at Galveston College.

Nigliazzo's first turn as a university president came at Galveston College, and he later served as president of Temple College in Temple, Texas and Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona.

Nigliazzo also served as a senior vice president at the University of New Mexico, where he was responsible for the university's four branch campuses and the start-up of UNM-West.

“It has been an incredible blessing to have made a career surrounded by people who genuinely love what they do,” said Nigliazzo. “I am especially proud of how many of A&M-Central Texas’ students and alumni are the first generation in their families to seek and complete a university degree. Our University has always been committed to ensuring that everyone who wanted an undergraduate or graduate degree could find a home with us where their dreams and academic goals would be fulfilled and celebrated.”