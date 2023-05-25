Perfect Pet: Nova is ready to be adopted

Meet Nova, a one-year-old husky mix that is ready to be adopted from the Killeen Animal Shelter.

KILLEEN, Texas — Meet Nova, a fun loving, energetic one-year-old husky mix, who is ready to be adopted from the Killeen Animal Shelter.

This Perfect Pet is ready for her forever home. She's a unique find, with one blue and one brown eye.

She's equal parts energetic and loving. She's very easy to pick up, pet and play with.

Johnny Dees with the Killeen Animal Shelter said she would be the best dog for a family that has children.

"This would be a great time to adopt a dog like Nova," Dees added.

Summer vacation is here, so what better time to take in a dog like Nova than now.

She's spayed, is up to date on all her vaccines, and knows how to sit on command.

If you would like to adopt Nova, just head on down to the Killeen Animal Shelter with your state ID and $65.

Every week, Texas Today features a Perfect Pet and has been successful at getting most of them adopted!

The team and the Killeen Animal Shelter hope to continue sending these amazing pups into forever homes.