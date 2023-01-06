Two dogs featured on 'Perfect Pet' now have their forever homes

Right now, one dog, Nova, is still needing to be adopted. She's at the Fort Cavazos animal shelter to help her meet more folks, the shelter said.

KILLEEN, Texas — Perfect Pet, once again, is helping save the lives of shelter animals!

Just one day after Yadi, a 4-year-old hound mix, was featured on Texas Today, the Killeen Animal Shelter is happy to report that he's been adopted by a sweet, retired couple who drove all the way from Kempner to adopt him.

"Yadi now has several acres to play in, a pool to swim in and a forever family to love him! Once Yadi got out of his kennel and met this amazing couple, he never looked back. Yadi danced his way into a happy and beautiful life," the shelter told 6 News.

The shelter was also excited to share that Axel, another dog featured on Texas Today's Perfect Pet segment, was adopted. He now has a new dad and another dog, Sawyer, to play with!

"They make fantastic play buddies and will grow to be the best of friends for sure," the shelter said. "Axel needed a great friend to get some of his energy out and he hit the jackpot!

To date, Perfect Pet has helped find the forever homes for 15 animals. Right now, one dog, Nova, is still needing to be adopted. She's at the Fort Cavazos animal shelter to help her meet more folks, the shelter said.

If you would like to catch Perfect Pet on Texas Today, tune in every Thursday from 4:30 to 7 a.m.