Temple Animal Shelter now open to general public, no appointment required

SALADO, Texas — Appointments are no longer needed at the Temple Animal Shelter. This week, the shelter opened to the general public.

The shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle, resumed regular business hours on Monday.

It is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Services will be a first-come first-serve basis.

Though they are now open regular hours, guests are still asked to wear masks at all times on the premises to help keep staff, volunteers and the public safe. The public is also required not to pet the animals.

When it comes to surrenders, they will only be accepted based on capacity.