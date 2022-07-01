Temple announces new rental reinvestment program, matches up to $5K in upgrades

The program will match up to $5,000 from renters looking to upgrade their homes in low to moderate neighborhoods.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is beginning a rental reinvestment program.

It offers property owners grant funds to renovate rental housing located in low-to-moderate income Temple neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are determined by the US Census Bureau.

“It’s really a goal of the City of Temple to increase affordable housing to our community members and this will increase the number of rental properties that are in good condition with these new repairs and improvements," says City Spokesperson, Kiara Nowlin.

The city will match up to $5,000 in repairs or upgrades in rental homes through grant money. Once the house finishes a repair and undergoes an inspection, it will be listed on a directory of properties eligible for housing choice vouchers.

These vouchers are given to low-income families looking to rent.

“Last year more than 50 percent of housing choice vouchers were returned to the Central Texas Council of Government because renters couldn't find appropriate rental units," Nowlin said.

The hope is that these improved properties will draw more residents to rent in Temple and give more affordable and sanitary options.

It was estimated that more than 380,000 people moved to Texas between 2020 and 2021. In places like College Station and Killeen, more than 50 percent of the people who live there are renting.