Temple property owners can now apply for home renovation grants with the city

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's Rental Reinvestment Program offers property owners the opportunity to apply for grants to renovate rental housing in low to moderate-income areas.

According to HCD, approved applicants will be awarded funds as a 50/50 match, reimbursement grant. Renovated properties that pass a Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection will also pre-qualify for Housing Choice Voucher acceptance.

Director of Housing and Community Development, Nancy Glover, believes that it's a win-win for everyone involved.

“Affordable housing is a significant contributor to individuals’ quality of life. This program allows tenants to benefit from home improvements while rewarding property owners for investing in the renovations," Glover stated.