Temple property owners can now apply for home renovation grants with the city

The Rental Reinvestment Program will grant property owners grants to renovate rental housing in low to moderate-income areas.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's Rental Reinvestment Program offers property owners the opportunity to apply for grants to renovate rental housing in low to moderate-income areas.

According to HCD, approved applicants will be awarded funds as a 50/50 match, reimbursement grant. Renovated properties that pass a Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection will also pre-qualify for Housing Choice Voucher acceptance.

Director of Housing and Community Development, Nancy Glover, believes that it's a win-win for everyone involved. 

“Affordable housing is a significant contributor to individuals’ quality of life. This program allows tenants to benefit from home improvements while rewarding property owners for investing in the renovations," Glover stated.

For more information, click here or call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5999. 

