Reminder: Waco water restrictions start July 13

The city's Drought Contingency Plan will benefit the city during its seasonal summer drought period.

WACO, Texas — According to the City of Waco, Lake Waco's water levels are low due to extreme drought in the area, as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

As a result, the city will be imposing Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan starting July 13.

Beginning Wednesday, Waco residents must follow a strict watering schedule:

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even-numbered addresses: Wednesdays and Sundays

Non-residential, like businesses: Mondays and Fridays

Runoff water cannot extend past 10 feet of your property

In a news release, the city said its goal is to reduce water use by over 30%. If you are violating the restrictions, you can face up to a $2,000 fine.

In a Facebook post, the city says this will be a daily occurrence from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday there is no watering at all in the area.

Mayor Dillion Meeks says the city can benefit from the water restriction, especially during this drought season.

“We all play a part in water conservation and ensuring we are responsible for our water usage. Reducing outdoor watering will allow for the City’s water system to recharge as well as reduce stress on Lake Waco, the region’s primary water supply," said the mayor.

6 News will keep residents updated as more information on the restriction is received.