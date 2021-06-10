Could naturopathic medicine help you feel better naturally? | Your Best Life

What if we could feel better, naturally? In this week's Your Best Life, how naturopathic medicine treats the whole person - mind, body and soul.

WACO, Texas — Kari Barron is a naturopathic doctor and owner of It Is Well in Waco. She opened the business in 2019 but has been practicing for about six years.

"Most of the time when people are coming to me for a consultation, it's because they've tried everything. The doctors think they're fine, all their tests come back normal, and they're still feeling crappy. So, when they're feeling crappy I help them feel happy," Barron said.

Barron said naturopathy integrates many different systems to help the body heal itself, from energy techniques to supplements even grounding. She doesn't do medical procedures or diagnose conditions. Instead, she has clients fill out a lengthy questionnaire where she focuses on the foundations of health.

“I am not a medical doctor, I am a doctor of naturopathy, so I will not diagnose. If you have a diagnosis, fine, bring it. Let's discuss it," she said.

Barron gets her clients to focus on things like exercise, eating real food, getting enough sleep, spending time outdoors and drinking good, clean water.

"People just don't drink good cleaning water and it drives me nuts. But a lot of times just getting water in their body is huge," she said.

But she isn't just looking at a person's physical body. She looks at their mental, emotional, even spiritual health as well.

"I think because I look at the whole person, I have an advantage on that. I'm not just seeing their illness. I'm seeing them," Barron said.

Barron works with her clients on a plan to get them back to health. But she makes sure they understand that it can take a while.

"It's not a pill for an ill. That is not real, natural medicine. If you've got a lot of issues that have been taking a long time to build up, they're not going to go away overnight," she explained.

So, what can you do to start feeling better now? Barron said you can drink good, clean water like spring water or distilled water.