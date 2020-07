As of Friday morning, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning shooting that injured on man.

Officials say a car was shot multiple times on Blackland Road near South 5th Street.

The man inside the car was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

As of Friday morning, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

This story will be updated with new information when we receive it.