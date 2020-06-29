Two arrested following shooting Saturday night

The victim was not injured in the late night shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they have arrested two people, a man and a woman, in connection to a shooting that took place late Saturday night at the intersection of South 15th Street and West Avenue P in Temple.

The victim, who has not been identified, said she was driving to her residence around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night when she said a man and a woman in a dark Chevy Cruz started coming toward her. They were identified as 20-year old Robert Webb and 20-year old Nacorria Noble. The victim alleged that Webb fired multiple shots from the suspect vehicle toward her.

Officers were able to locate both suspects near the 4100 block of Fox Trail early Sunday morning and a gun was found inside their vehicle. Webb and Noble were arrested and booked into Bell County Jail on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge.

The victim was not injured and the case is currently pending review with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.