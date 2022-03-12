Salado celebrates 62nd annual Christmas Stroll

The first two weekends in December are full of holiday cheer, hot cocoa and festive shoppers spreading joy along Main Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALADO, Texas — Christmas is here and it's time to spread some holiday cheer.

In the village of Salado, the first two weekends in December call for carriage rides, carols and festive fun.

“It’s just such a fun event," Leslie Bracken, a first time Salado Stroll attendee, said. "And it's free and warm and friendly and that’s what Salado is all about.”

Locals got into the holiday spirit as they sipped hot cocoa, shopped until they dropped and strolled the streets of Salado.

“The atmosphere, getting people into the Christmas spirit, the horse-drawn carriage rides, the carolers and all of the fun things on Main Street," Theresa Kunz, Co-Owner of The Nature Co. of Salado, said. "That's what makes Salado special during Christmas.”

The 62nd annual Salado Stroll has brought in visitors from all over Central Texas. For some vendors, this was their first experience.

“It has been wonderful." Ashley Bullen, VP of Revenue for the M100 Belton High School Marching Band, said. "Everybody has been so kind. It has been magical and something we want to do every year.”

It has become a yearly tradition for vendors and community members.

"Of course! I’ve got to come back every year," Bracken said. "We’ve got to make it an annual event.”

The stroll brings in more people. More people, means more business for these local shops.

"The businesses in Salado depend on the traffic during the Christmas season," Kunz said. "The stroll is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and they do a great job promoting Salado businesses.”

Businesses thrive and holiday cheer is spread through Salado as they jingle all the way down Main Street.

The stroll will be in full swing this Sunday, Dec. 4 as well as the weekend of Dec. 9-11. Make sure to stop by to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer!