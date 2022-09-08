Waco Alzheimer's Association kicks off its 20th annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event

The annual walk will take place on Oct. 29 at Brazos Park East. Here's how you can sign up.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Alzheimer’s Association held a kickoff party Tuesday at George’s Restaurant & Bar in Hewitt to get people signed up for their 20th Annual Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's.

“We desperately need a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Chairman Reece Flood said. “That research will come from funds that are raised by the Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Alzheimer’s is a disease experienced by many families, including the chairman of the organization, Flood, who connected with the group’s mission.

“I have a family history of Alzheimer’s with my family, so I decided to go to the walk to see what it’s about and I was blown away by the experience,” Flood said. “The community, the compassion, and the comradery you get by being at the walk -- it really connected with me.”

Known for its Big O’s and burgers, George’s hosted the kickoff event that will help spread awareness. Even George’s owner and manager, Kyle Citrano, has personal ties to the disease.

“Growing up, I had grandparents who dealt with Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and those things, so we felt like it was such an easy thing to say yes to,” Citrano said.

The annual walk will take place on Oct. 29 at Brazos Park East. You can register to sign up here.

“We’re getting excited about the walk that’s coming up,” Flood said. “We’re inviting the community to come out and join us and just have fun.”

Supporters of the event can either walk right in and scan the QR code or pull out their phones and download the Walk to End Alzheimer's app.

With 223 participants currently registered for the event, they all share a similar reason for why they walk.

“I have seen families devastated by the disease and journey,” committee member Martina Reyna said. “You have to grieve twice. Someone is physically there but not mentally there.”

10% of the proceeds from the kickoff event will go towards the Alzheimer’s Association taking one step closer to reaching the goal of $190,000.