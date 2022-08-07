Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco

One local organization is making sure students are prepared with the necessary supplies for the upcoming school year.

WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies.

One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier.

"There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot of the different costs associated with buying your backpacks, school supplies and new school shoes and clothes," Irene Jones, a Hometown Heroes volunteer, said. "So if we can just help out just a little bit I think it makes a huge difference."

Hometown Heroes partnered with the Talitha Koum Institute to distribute school supplies to Waco students.

With 'Stuff the Bus' as their first kickoff event, Hometown Heroes is hoping to bring awareness to the community.

"I just want kids to learn that they can make a difference at any age," Kyle Barbin, Hometown Heroes President, said. "They don't have to wait until they're teenagers or adults."

The 'Stuff the Bus' event is a way to bring the community together for a great cause.

Guess Barbecue, snow cones, face paint and a bounce house were all part of the fun.

One Baylor Bear decided this event was the perfect time to give back, off the court.

"Having an environment and a community that is willing to help and provide those things for you in advance is really special," Adam Flagler, Baylor men's basketball guard, said.

The event also shows the importance in community service.

"I love bringing my kids to volunteer with me to all sorts of different events. it shows them that we need to give back to others and it teaches them at a young age how to volunteer and how to just be generous in their giving," Jones said.

The supply drive already labeled a huge success -- an Amazon wish list has been fully checked off and backpacks are filled for the Talitha Koum Institute.

And now, more kids will be ready to take on the upcoming school year.

"They can now roll in to the first day of class and be ready to learn," Jones said.