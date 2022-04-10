A burst pipe in Copperas Cove costs Central Texas woman thousands

After her insurance denied coverage and the city declared immunity from any damages, Robbie Marion voiced her frustration at Tuesday's city council meeting.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One Copperas Cove community member spent weeks trying to talk to a city member after her home was completely flooded from a broken water pipe. Tuesday, she finally had her voice heard at the October 4th city council meeting.

"Water was running like a river for 4.5 hours. Maybe they can give us a little help," Robbie Marion, an 80-year-old Copperas Cove homeowner, said.

Marion has lived on Carlton Drive for 48 years. On September 12th, a water pipe broke on her street and flooded multiple homes.

"The water loss that was going on and it being a category three loss. Which is practically sewage," Luis Hernandez, DynaClean Professional Services General Manager, said. "We didn't want them to continue to have damage to their property as well as the health risks."

Her insurance refused to pay the claim since the pipe was not on her property and the city declared immunity against any damages. But, DynaClean Professional Services put the money aside and stepped in to save her home.

"You know, I worked a long time to pay for my home and it just feels like something was taken from me," Marion said. "Nobody wants to help me but the young people from DynaClean."

They have spent days installing floor fans and pulling up carpet. More days, mean more money ... money the city is refusing to spend.

"Immunity doesn't pay for my carpet. Immunity doesn't pay for my walls being open. Immunity didn't pay for DynaClean ... the thousands of dollars I have to pay for on social security," Marion said.

Marion voiced all of these concerns at Tuesday's Copperas Cove City Council meeting. But, what the council decides is still unknown.

"I just feel like it's not right. I live in this big city and it's their pipe that burst and they have given me nothing," Marion said.

After sharing her thoughts at the meeting on Tuesday, Marion now waits for the council to discuss. In the meantime, she has a house with no carpet and ruined baseboards to deal with.