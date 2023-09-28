Coryell County Sheriff's Office, parts of Gatesville without power

Texas-New Mexico Power said nearly 900 residents in Gatesville are without power.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A large portion of the city of Gatesville is reportedly without power, along with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

An outage map from Texas-New Mexico Power said nearly 900 residents have been affected by the outage in Gatesville.

At the time of writing, Texas-New Mexico Power said the current estimated restoration time for the outage is 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office said the 911 system is still up and running for emergency traffic, but asked residents to call the Dispatch cell phone at 254-404-5786 for all non-emergency calls.