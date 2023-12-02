Dedication ceremony held for 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington in Waco

On February 12th, 2023, a new historical marker was placed in front of city hall to recognize the 1916 lynching of Black teen Jesse Washington.

WACO, Texas — February 12th, 2023, marked a day in history the people of Waco will never forget.

On Sunday, a dedication ceremony was held to recognize a new historical marker centered around the 1916 lynching of Black teen Jesse Washington.



In 2016, community efforts to formally acknowledge the horrific event of the lynching of Jesse Washington were approved by the Texas State Historical Commission, and today that recognition came to life.

"He was lynched, but he became a legend today," Shirley Bush, descendent of Jesse Washington, said. "On black history day."



Today was a time for people to remember this tragic part of Waco's history, honor the memory of those who suffered, and promote ongoing racial equality.

"He may have been drug, but today we can hug one another," Bush said. "And tell one another that we love each other."

This was a love that was hard to find in 1916.

107 years ago, Jesse Washington was lynched in the city of Waco. On Sunday, the public gathered to remember the tragic event and witness an official Texas Historical Marker being placed in his honor.

In 2016, one couple came across the story. It struck a chord and left a lasting impression. They decided to travel all the way from Wales to attend this ceremony.

"It's very emotional. From the seven years it's taken, we were determined to come out here and see it," Teresa Beamond, who traveled all the way from Wales to attend the ceremony, said. "It just means such a lot. Even though we don't live here and we don't know any of the descendants, we just feel so emotional."

It was an emotional day with members of the Washington family front and center to witness the historical moment.

"We're gonna see a change after this here. I think it could be a change," Mary Pearson, Jesse Washington's cousin, said. "We still have a long ways to go and we haven't made it yet. There are still a lot of things to be straightened out. But, because of this day, I think the change will start."

Hundreds of people gathered to witness change, even on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Yeah the Chiefs and the Eagles are going to be running up and down the field trying to get a touchdown," Bush said. "But today, Jesse Washington already got his touchdown. He already won his Super Bowl."

Now, every time you walk by City Hall, the monument will stand tall for all to see.

"I'm particularly pleased and hope he's looking down on this today. Jesse himself," Steve Sanders, who traveled from Wales to attend the ceremony, said. "It absolutely reflects, in my opinion, that Black lives mattered then as well as they do now."

