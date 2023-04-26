'Prop A' on Harker Heights ballots concerns voter organization

Ground Game and supporters claim the Harker Heights City Council is suppressing votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Despite numerous efforts, Proposition A, an ordinance that would have decriminalized low-levels of marijuana possession, has yet to take effect in Harker Heights.

Ground Game Texas held a press conference on Monday, April 24 to address what they call "misleading voter suppression efforts by Harker Heights officials."

"They took the vote of the Harker Heights voters away," Ground Game Founder Julie Oliver explained.

During the Nov. 8 election, 64% of voters passed Proposition A in Harker Heights, which would have required Harker Heights officers to issue tickets instead of arrests for less than 4 ounces of marijuana possession.

However, on Nov. 22, city councilmembers repealed Prop A with a 4-1 vote, which left many voters feeling like their voice doesn't matter.

Harker Heights City Council Member Lynda Nash is the one person who did not vote for the Prop A repeal and stands by her decision.

"It has been a controversial one definitely for me by me being the only councilmember to vote for it," She said. "I believe I'm on the right side of history with this and I stand by it,"

Oliver says because of the city's charter, the council has no right to not uphold what voters voted for.

Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told 6 News the ordinance to decriminalize low-level pot possession violates state law and it's up to the Texas Legislature to decide.

"While the City Council certainly understands that the initiative ordinance passed with 64% of the vote, the ordinance was contrary to and inconsistent with State law. A city ordinance cannot override State law," Bark said.

He then referred to the Texas Local Government Code §370.003 to justify the councils decision.

Harker Heights voters will have another chance to vote on if the repeal of the old Prop A should be upheld.

"Our work is right here, boots on the ground in the cities where change can happen immediately like change happened in last November." Oliver said.