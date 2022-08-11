Marijuana ordinances likely to pass in Killeen, Harker Heights

If adopted, police in both cities would decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, which is less than 4 ounces. If passed, it would also prevent police from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for a search and seizure.

"There's not a law in the books that says law enforcement must give somebody a ticket if they are breaking the speed limit, that's what this is similar to. There's no law in the books in the state of Texas that say you have to enforce marijuana possession laws. And so, law enforcement in the city of Killeen, city of Harker Heights should those two cities pass this, they will stop enforcing misdemeanor marijuana possession cases," Oliver explained.