Humane Society of Central Texas receives $7,300 donation from Old Chicago

The humane society's director said the funds will go to the Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and owners together.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above first aired July 15.

The restaurant donated 100% of proceeds from all drink orders sold during their soft opening events, and additional proceeds from the sale of specific menu items and online orders for the first month they re-opened after closing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humane Society Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said the organization will use the money to boost their Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and their owners together, especially during hard times.

"Historically, if a family were going through hard times and could not afford vet care for a sick or injured pet, they would surrender the animal to the shelter," she said. "We would rather keep the animal out of the shelter, pay a vet to treat the animal, and send him home with the people who love him.”

The fund also helps families reclaim their animals from the shelter, helps people comply with requirements from animal control to ensure their animals' safety and well-being, provides dog owners with professional training for pets with challenging behaviors and distributes pet supplies to families in need.